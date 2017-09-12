Josephine Purcell, 90

Josephine Festa Purcell of Westport died Sept. 9 at home. She was 90.

She was born in Norwalk in 1927 and has been a Westport resident for 65 years.

Mainly a homemaker and mother, she also worked in many local restaurants, including Skippers, Blue Moon, The Clambox, and retired from the Patterson Club after 22 years of service.

Her passion was food, whether preparing for her family, catering for large events, including her outstanding professional wedding cakes, or her memorable Italian cookie assortments. Her family will remember her especially for her true Italian homemade pizzas and pierogies.

She enjoyed her weekly card games with her beloved sisters and brothers as well as routine trips to the local casinos in Atlantic City or Mohegan Sun due to her love of Bingo and slot machines.

She was predeceased by her husband David Richard Purcell as well as by her brothers Alfred Festa, Sam Festa, and sister Ann Reda. Surviving family members include her four sons, David J. Purcell and wife Rebecca of Fairfield, Thomas Purcell and wife Nancy of Westport, Mark Purcell and wife Holly of Newtown, and Timothy Richard Purcell and wife Denise, of Weston. She is also survived by her five sisters, Mary Manzi, Fay Du Bois, and Helen Barati, Mathilda Besaw, all of Norwalk, Rose Russo of Trumbull, and her brother Patrick Festa.

Her greatest love was to surround herself with and spoil her eight grandchildren,

Joann, Amanda, David, Tom, Michelle, Alexa, Jennifer, and Christopher.

She was most fortunate to see her first great grandchild Nicholas Cito. Being from such a large family, she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation in her honor.