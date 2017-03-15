Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Joseph M. Brophy, 72

Joseph Morgan Brophy of Milford, and formerly of Fairfield and Westport, died March 11. He was 72.

Joseph Brophy: swimmer, lawyer. Contributed photo

He was born in New York City to the late Daniel and Veronica Brophy. His life was defined by love for his family, swimming, and his country.

He spent much of his life in Westport, where he graduated from Staples High School and captained the swim team. He went on to swim for Franklin & Marshall College as well as earn a law degree from Fordham University.

His lifelong love of the sport and his generosity defined his later years. He was a volunteer, board member, and donor to the Westport YMCA. He also volunteered for more than 25 years at the Fairfield YMCA and Hamden-North Haven swim teams.

He instilled this love of swimming in generations of swimmers, including his three children who carried that love beyond college.

Joe was a Vietnam veteran, serving his country in the United States Air Force JAG Corps. He retired from the Air Force Reserves as a colonel in 1990. He continued practicing law and serving the Connecticut community throughout his life.

He is survived by his three children, Chris, Corinne and Sean, their spouses and seven grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Katherine Brophy of Rocky Hill and his brother Dan.

Friends and family are invited to greet the family on Thursday, March 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in The Gregory F Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Ave., Milford. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178.

