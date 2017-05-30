Joseph A. Izzo, 79

Joseph A. Izzo, a lifelong resident of Westport, died May 28 at the Carolton Chronic Convalescent Home in Fairfield. He was 79.

The husband of Gabriella (Testa) Izzo Joseph and the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Capriola) Izzo, he was born in Norwalk on Sept. 9, 1937.

He graduated from Fairfield Preparatory School in 1956 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957, serving in Stuttgart, Germany until 1960.

He retired from the Aquarion Water Co. after many years of service and was a special police officer for the Town of Westport, a mainstay at his traffic post at Bridge Street and Riverside Avenue.

A devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, he cherished the time he spent with family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid fisherman, expert gardener and had a passion for winemaking.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gabriella, daughter Lisa (George) Stanton of Trumbull, Joseph (Jennifer) Izzo of Trumbull, and Felicia of Westport; also by four grandchildren, Melissa and Jeffrey Stanton, Timothy and Kevin Izzo; one brother Peter J. Izzo and his wife Constance of Strafford, Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Jane Izzo Wilcox of Westport.

Family and friends will gather for calling hours on Thursday, June 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave. Interment will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main Street, Westport.

Condolences for the Izzo family may be left online at http://www.hardingfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joseph’s name to Assumption Church, Westport.