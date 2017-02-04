Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Sunrise Rotary Food Drive to benefit Homes with Hope, February 4, 2017, Stop n Shop, 8am to 6pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Jonathan I. Walker, 46

Jonathan Immanuel Walker of Fairfield, a former Westport resident, died Feb. 1. He was 46.

WestportNow.com Image
Jon Walker: 1988 Staples grad.  Contributed photo

The husband of Bridget Short Walker was born Feb 15, 1970 in New York City, the son of the late Howard Walker and Sandra Schapiro Walker of Westport and Boca Raton, Florida.

He spent his entire life living in the Westport/Fairfield area where he formed lifelong friendships and positively impacted countless people with his infectious personality and kindness.

He graduated from Staples High School in 1988 and Skidmore College in 1992.  In 1990 at Skidmore, he found the love of his life and soul mate in Bridget and they celebrated their 16th year of marriage this last fall.

He was a loving and devoted father to their daughter Ellery and son William on whom he doted and showered with love and affection.

A gifted and natural athlete, Jon excelled in most all sports including soccer, basketball, golf and baseball, which culminated in Jon playing soccer, basketball and baseball at the collegiate level.

As unparalleled and remarkable his athleticism, Jon was an extraordinary leader and mentor professionally. Nearly 20 years of his professional life was dedicated to EDR, a Shelton-based environmental information company where he served as an executive vice president of sales. He concluded his career in the same industry as VP sales at Westport-based Envirosite Corp.

His legacy will continue through the hearts and memories of his loving family and friends who will always remember the warm embrace, kind spirit, wry smile, wonderful charm, unmatched athleticism and love of Saratoga and horse racing, the Jets, golf, his friends and most importantly his beautiful family.

In addition to Bridget, his wife of 16 years, he is also survived by daughter Ellery and son William; also by his brother Samuel Walker, his wife Stacey, and their children, Zander and Cobie, all of Weston; his parents-in-law, Eugene and Sandra Short, of Southport; his sister-in-law Jennifer Ramirez, his husband Jim, and their children Griffin and Scarlett, all of Southport; two aunts, Marion Cohen and Betty Ann Korman, both of New York, and several cousins. 

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, Fairfield. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m., friends may meet directly in St. Anthony Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield for his prayer service. His interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Staples High School Soccer Program, 70 North Ave., Westport, CT 06880 or Skidmore College 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12833.

For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit http://www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.

       Share

Posted 02/04/17 at 05:21 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Gallery: 18th Annual Crossword Puzzle Contest

Previous entry: Crossword Champs

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC