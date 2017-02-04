Jonathan I. Walker, 46

Jonathan Immanuel Walker of Fairfield, a former Westport resident, died Feb. 1. He was 46.



Jon Walker: 1988 Staples grad. Contributed photo : 1988 Staples grad.

The husband of Bridget Short Walker was born Feb 15, 1970 in New York City, the son of the late Howard Walker and Sandra Schapiro Walker of Westport and Boca Raton, Florida.

He spent his entire life living in the Westport/Fairfield area where he formed lifelong friendships and positively impacted countless people with his infectious personality and kindness.

He graduated from Staples High School in 1988 and Skidmore College in 1992. In 1990 at Skidmore, he found the love of his life and soul mate in Bridget and they celebrated their 16th year of marriage this last fall.

He was a loving and devoted father to their daughter Ellery and son William on whom he doted and showered with love and affection.

A gifted and natural athlete, Jon excelled in most all sports including soccer, basketball, golf and baseball, which culminated in Jon playing soccer, basketball and baseball at the collegiate level.

As unparalleled and remarkable his athleticism, Jon was an extraordinary leader and mentor professionally. Nearly 20 years of his professional life was dedicated to EDR, a Shelton-based environmental information company where he served as an executive vice president of sales. He concluded his career in the same industry as VP sales at Westport-based Envirosite Corp.

His legacy will continue through the hearts and memories of his loving family and friends who will always remember the warm embrace, kind spirit, wry smile, wonderful charm, unmatched athleticism and love of Saratoga and horse racing, the Jets, golf, his friends and most importantly his beautiful family.

In addition to Bridget, his wife of 16 years, he is also survived by daughter Ellery and son William; also by his brother Samuel Walker, his wife Stacey, and their children, Zander and Cobie, all of Weston; his parents-in-law, Eugene and Sandra Short, of Southport; his sister-in-law Jennifer Ramirez, his husband Jim, and their children Griffin and Scarlett, all of Southport; two aunts, Marion Cohen and Betty Ann Korman, both of New York, and several cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, Fairfield. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m., friends may meet directly in St. Anthony Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield for his prayer service. His interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Staples High School Soccer Program, 70 North Ave., Westport, CT 06880 or Skidmore College 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12833.

For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit http://www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.