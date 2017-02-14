Jonathan B. Morris, 78

Jonathan (Jon, J.B.) B. Morris, a longtime Westport resident, died Jan. 14 at home. He was 78.



J.B. Morris: longtime Westporter. Contributed photo : longtime Westporter.

Born in Hartford, he was raised in Fairfield and Easton. He attended the Taft School and graduated from Williams College with a degree in economics and finance.

His experiences playing varsity baseball and basketball helped establish a love of sports and numerous lifelong friendships.

After a tour of duty in the Army Reserve, he joined First National City Bank in New York City, advancing to the National Division of the Corporate Banking Group before leaving to join Bristol-Myers.

He enjoyed a distinguished 24-year career at Bristol-Myers Squibb as assistant treasurer. His later years included investor relations responsibilities, representing the company throughout the institutional investment community domestically and internationally, before retiring early at 58.

His retirement years allowed him to hone his golf skills and enjoy time with his family. He was a passionate golfer, always “looking for the answer” and never missing an opportunity to play with friends near and far.

He was a man who lived his life with integrity, honesty, loyalty and devotion to his family. His presence will be greatly missed by them and the many friends he knew throughout his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, of 34 years and two sons, Brent L. Morris of Westport, and Trevor B. Morris of New Orleans, as well as extended family in Maryland, Texas, Arizona and friends from all over.

The family will be celebrating his life on Saturday, Feb. 25 at their home from noon to 5 p.m. Anyone wishing to join is welcome.