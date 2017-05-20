Joined By a Common Goal

Saturday, May 20, 2017
Four Westport fathers of children who suffer from Crohn’s Disease today were pedaling toward of goal of raising $50,000 to combat it and colitis. Their effort at Total Endurance, 772 Post Road East, continues until 6 p.m., and they invited supporters to join them. Organizers (l-r)) are David Kaplan, David Popkin, Peter Bassler and David Baker. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 05/20/17 at 02:48 PM Permalink
