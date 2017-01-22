John T. Valiante, 28

Sunday, January 22, 2017
John T. Valiante of Westport died Jan. 17 in Greenbrae, California. He was 28.
Born on April 16, 1988 in Norwalk, he was a son of Bart and Anne Valiante and a lifelong Westport resident.
He was a singer, songwriter, and a passionate musician. He was a fisherman, a carpenter as well as a licensed mechanic; — a Jack of all trades.
He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. He made a special connection to everyone he touched, especially seen in his bond with animals
He is survived by his parents Bart and Anne Valiante; his brothers Buddy and Donny and his sister Jennifer, and his paternal grandparents, Bart and Dorothy Valiante.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Kenneth F. Lee and Christine Lee. He is also survived by his aunt Barbie Valiante, his uncle Lee, and aunt Cheryl Valiante, as well as uncles Kenneth Lee and Michael Lee and many cousins. He is also survived by his fiancee, Caitlin Gomola.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Condolences for the Valiante family may be left at http://www.hardingfuneral.com.
“Pray, hope, and don’t worry. Worry is useless. God is merciful and will hear your prayer.”
― Padre Pio
———
Click here for a YouTube tribute to him by longtime friend Ada Pasternak.
Posted 01/22/17 at 02:04 PM
Comments
Next entry: Bill Buckley, 88, Documentary Filmmaker
Previous entry: Daniel B. Driscoll, 96
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy