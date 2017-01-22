John T. Valiante, 28

John T. Valiante of Westport died Jan. 17 in Greenbrae, California. He was 28.



John T. Valiante: musician Contributed photo musician

Born on April 16, 1988 in Norwalk, he was a son of Bart and Anne Valiante and a lifelong Westport resident.

He was a singer, songwriter, and a passionate musician. He was a fisherman, a carpenter as well as a licensed mechanic; — a Jack of all trades.

He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. He made a special connection to everyone he touched, especially seen in his bond with animals

He is survived by his parents Bart and Anne Valiante; his brothers Buddy and Donny and his sister Jennifer, and his paternal grandparents, Bart and Dorothy Valiante.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Kenneth F. Lee and Christine Lee. He is also survived by his aunt Barbie Valiante, his uncle Lee, and aunt Cheryl Valiante, as well as uncles Kenneth Lee and Michael Lee and many cousins. He is also survived by his fiancee, Caitlin Gomola.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Condolences for the Valiante family may be left at http://www.hardingfuneral.com.

“Pray, hope, and don’t worry. Worry is useless. God is merciful and will hear your prayer.”

― Padre Pio

