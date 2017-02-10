Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, February 09, 2017

John T. Hastings, 81

John Tovey Hastings of Siesta Key, Florida, a former Westport resident, died Feb. 5. He was 81,

He was born Feb. 6, 1935 at Norwalk Hospital to Ruth and John Hastings of Westport. He attended Saugatuck Elementary, Bedford Junior High and Staples High School. He had wonderful memories of growing up in Westport and enjoyed keeping in touch with many of his classmates.

He was a Marine veteran. He taught physical education and coached in Miami for 30 years. After retiring from Dade County Schools, he and Joan moved to Valle Crucis, North Carolina and ran two “Country Farmhouse” antique and gift shops, one in Blowing Rock and the other in Valle Crucis.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan; daughter Kyle Hastings of Maryville, Tennessee; son John Hastings and daughter-in-law Tracy Hastings of Vilas, North Carolina,  granddaughters Cameron Hastings and Marissa Hastings and grandson Brooks Hastings and brother Peter Hastings and his wife Carol of Redding.

