Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, August 24, 2017

John Fogerty Sleeps In Before Tonight’s Concert

WestportNow.com Image
A rock bus for a rock star - the star sleeps in today while load-in and setup is underway for tonight’s Levitt Pavillion 2017 gala and fundraiser headlined by Creedence Clearwater Revival founder John Fogerty. The musician has formed a solid solo career in the 45 years since the band broke up. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. with a wait list for tickets. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) David Dreyfuss for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/24/17 at 10:03 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy