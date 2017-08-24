John Fogerty Sleeps In Before Tonight’s Concert



A rock bus for a rock star - the star sleeps in today while load-in and setup is underway for tonight’s Levitt Pavillion 2017 gala and fundraiser headlined by Creedence Clearwater Revival founder John Fogerty. The musician has formed a solid solo career in the 45 years since the band broke up. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. with a wait list for tickets. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) David Dreyfuss for WestportNow.com

