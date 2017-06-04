John A. Cretura, 80

John Anthony Creatura of Westport died June 3. He was 80.

He was born in Bridgeport, the son of Grazio and Lena Creatura. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep, of Yale College and of the Yale School of Medicine.



He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He spent his medical career with Bridgeport Radiology Associates and retired as chief of nuclear medicine at Bridgeport Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Creatura, his children, Mark (Susan), Chris (Peter Moulton) and Leah (Michael Drury) and his grandchildren, Isabella, Julian, and Diana.

He was predeceased by his brother, Leonard Creatura. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Kathleen Campion and his brother-in-law, Earl Lavery (Eleanor), and several nieces and nephews.

His family will receive visitors on Sunday June 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m in their home, at 8 Onion Hill Road. The Harding Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donations in his name may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union or Planned Parenthood