Joan T. Flamio, 84

Joan T. Flamio of Stratford, a former Westport schools employee, died Aug. 24 after a long battle with cancer. She was 84.



Joan Flamio: retired school employee. Contributed photo retired school employee.

She grew up in Hartford, attending Buckley High School and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree at Arnold College/University of Bridgeport. She spent most of her career until her retirement at the Westport Public Schools.

Her assignments included being a physical education teacher and coach at Bedford Junior High School and Greens Farms Elementary School.

She lived her life to the fullest. She was devoted to her family and career, loved to travel and was an avid Yankees fan.

She was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Charlotte (Mooney) Flamio. She was also predeceased by her sister Rose Marie Higgins; brothers Nicholas Flamio and Robert Flamio, and nephew Guy Higgins. She leaves behind multiple nieces and nephews — Anthony Flamio and his wife Donna from Farmington; Lynne Sherman and her husband George from Guilford; Lori Wyrebek and her husband Thomas from Bristol; Geri Flamio from Wethersfield, David Higgins and his wife Liz from Florida, Diane Abercrombie and husband Bob from California, Glenn Higgins from California and Roxanne Flamio from Montana. She also has several grand and great nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday, Aug. 28 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Liturgy in St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, 494 New Britain Ave., Hartford at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center of Fairfield, 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT 06824.