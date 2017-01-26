Jeffrey M. Crowne, 63

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Jeffrey Michael Crowne of Fairfield, a former Westport resident, died Jan. 17. He was 63.
A graduate of Fordham University, he had a long career in the financial industry, most recently at Edgewater Markets, LLC.
He was passionate about wine, cigars, travel and entertaining. He was truly loved by so many.
His is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jennifer, his children Michael and Elizabeth, his brothers Frank, James and Greg, his sisters Kathy and Shari, many nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of treasured friends.
Posted 01/25/17 at 08:24 PM
Comments
Next entry: ‘It’s An Entire Childhood Lost’
Previous entry: Westport Schools Head: ‘I Hope DeVos Causes Us No Harm’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy