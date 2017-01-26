Jeffrey M. Crowne, 63

Jeffrey Michael Crowne of Fairfield, a former Westport resident, died Jan. 17. He was 63.

A graduate of Fordham University, he had a long career in the financial industry, most recently at Edgewater Markets, LLC.

He was passionate about wine, cigars, travel and entertaining. He was truly loved by so many.

His is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jennifer, his children Michael and Elizabeth, his brothers Frank, James and Greg, his sisters Kathy and Shari, many nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of treasured friends.