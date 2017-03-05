‘Jazz Rabbi’ and Band Entertain at Arts Center

Sunday, March 05, 2017
A large Westport Arts Center crowd today enjoyed the music of Greg Wall (2nd r), also known as “the Jazz Rabbi.” Wall and his band, “Portal,” which includes bassist Rich Zurkowski, Matt Moadel on drums, and David Morgan on keyboard, played a tribute to Wall’s jazz heroes. The set included original music combining elements of Jazz, Jewish, and African American roots music as well as classics from the original golden era of Jewish New York. Wall has been the spiritual leader of Beit Chaverim Synagogue in Westport since 2013. The band plays Thursday nights at Westport’s 323 Restaurant. This was the final concert in the Arts Center’s 2016-17 Jazz Music series. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
