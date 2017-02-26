Jazz Jam at Arts Center

Sunday, February 26, 2017
Today’s annual Jazz Jam at the Westport Arts Center was a spontaneous exploration of jazz, blues and other musical styles by some of the community’s best musicians. Students and semi-professionals were encouraged to bring their instrument of choice and join for free. The Jazz Jam also celebrated Black History Month. Brian Torff, the Westport Arts Center’s artistic director for jazz, led the Jam on bass with fellow musician Greg Burrows on drums. The next performance in the WAC Jazz concert series is Greg Wall, “the Jazz Rabbi” on Sunday, March 5. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/26/17 at 06:28 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Jamming in the Afternoon
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net