Jamming in the Afternoon

Sunday, February 26, 2017
There was a large audience today at the Westport Arts Center for its annual Jazz Jam.The event featured some of the finest jazz musicians in the area and beyond. Brian Torff, WAC’s artistic director for jazz, led the Jam on bass with fellow musician Greg Burrows on drum. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Mercedes Arensberg for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/26/17 at 06:23 PM
Comments
Next entry: Jazz Jam at Arts Center
Previous entry: Gallery: Westport Arts Center Jazz Jam
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net