James Naughton Headlines Playhouse Pancreatic Cancer Research Benefit

Actor James Naughton of Weston and his family will host “A Tribute to Pamela,” an evening of musical entertainment to benefit research aimed at the early detection of pancreatic cancer, on Sunday, May 7 at 5:30 pm at the Westport Country Playhouse.



James Naughton (r) performed with son Greg (l) and daughter-in-law Kelli O’Hara at a Westport Country Playhouse gala honoring O’Hara in 2015. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Steve Walter photo

The evening led by the Tony Award-winning star of theater, film and television honors the legacy of Naughton’s wife, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2013 at age 66.

It will feature solos, duets and group performances by Naughton and his family, including daughter Keira, a Broadway and television actress; son Greg, a producer, actor, singer and songwriter; and daughter-in-law Kelli O’Hara, a Broadway superstar who won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Anna in “The King and I.”

Proceeds from “A Tribute to Pamela” support a landmark, three-year pancreatic cancer research study at Western Connecticut Health Network being led by Richard C. Frank, a hematologist/oncologist and the director of clinical cancer research at Norwalk Hospital’s C. Anthony and Jean Whittingham Cancer Center.

“My family and I are extremely grateful to Dr. Frank for his exceptionally compassionate care of my wife throughout her course of treatment at Norwalk Hospital,” said Naughton in a news release.

“A Tribute to Pamela is a meaningful way for us to honor her and to give back by advancing Dr. Frank’s promising pancreatic cancer research, the goal of which is the early detection of pancreatic cancer.”

For information about ticket and sponsorship opportunities for “A Tribute to Pamela”, call the Norwalk Hospital Foundation at 203-852-2386 or visit http://www.wchn.org/TributetoPamela.