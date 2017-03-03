Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Westport Country Playhouse, The Pianists of Willesden Lane, April 5-9, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, March 02, 2017

James Naughton Headlines Playhouse Pancreatic Cancer Research Benefit

Actor James Naughton of Weston and his family will host “A Tribute to Pamela,” an evening of musical entertainment to benefit research aimed at the early detection of pancreatic cancer, on Sunday, May 7 at 5:30 pm at the Westport Country Playhouse.

WestportNow.com Image
James Naughton (r) performed with son Greg (l) and daughter-in-law Kelli O’Hara at a Westport Country Playhouse gala honoring O’Hara in 2015. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Steve Walter photo

The evening led by the Tony Award-winning star of theater, film and television honors the legacy of Naughton’s wife, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2013 at age 66.

It will feature solos, duets and group performances by Naughton and his family, including daughter Keira, a Broadway and television actress; son Greg, a producer, actor, singer and songwriter; and daughter-in-law Kelli O’Hara, a Broadway superstar who won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Anna in “The King and I.”

Proceeds from “A Tribute to Pamela” support a landmark, three-year pancreatic cancer research study at Western Connecticut Health Network being led by Richard C. Frank, a hematologist/oncologist and the director of clinical cancer research at Norwalk Hospital’s C. Anthony and Jean Whittingham Cancer Center.

“My family and I are extremely grateful to Dr. Frank for his exceptionally compassionate care of my wife throughout her course of treatment at Norwalk Hospital,” said Naughton in a news release.

“A Tribute to Pamela is a meaningful way for us to honor her and to give back by advancing Dr. Frank’s promising pancreatic cancer research, the goal of which is the early detection of pancreatic cancer.”

For information about ticket and sponsorship opportunities for “A Tribute to Pamela”, call the Norwalk Hospital Foundation at 203-852-2386 or visit http://www.wchn.org/TributetoPamela.

       Share

Posted 03/02/17 at 08:31 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Water Discussion on Tap at Earthplace

Previous entry: Listening to Voices at Coleytown Middle School

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
sponsors
Garden Party Gala: Saturday, March 11, 2017 | 7:00-11:00PM at Earthplace Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org

Support a classroom.
Build a future.
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC