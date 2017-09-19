James H. Baker, Sr., 89

Monday, September 18, 2017
James “Jim” Hervey Baker, Sr. of Fairfield, formerly of Westport, died Sept. 15. He was 89,
He was born in Gloversville, New York on April 4, 1928, the son of the late James H. and Dorothy (McCarthy) Baker. He had been a longtime resident of Westport prior to moving to Fairfield.
He dedicated his career to higher educational fundraising, retiring from City College in 1995. He was an avid golfer and had been an active member of the Masonic Lodge Temple 65. He also proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia (Baker) Worden and her husband Richard of Topeka, Kansas, Nancy (Baker) Wokanovicz and her husband Peter of Monroe, and two sons, James H. Baker, Jr. and his wife Sheila of Southport, North Carolina (formerly Fairfield), and Stephen Baker from Fairfield, six grandsons, James H. Baker, III and Kristen (Walsh) Baker, Matthew and Katelin (Koebbe) Baker, Scott Worden, Mark and Nohemi (Alzerez) Worden, Nicholas Wokanovicz and Benjamin Wokanovicz, and four great-grandchildren, Tatum Worden, James H. Baker, IV, Charles Baker and Nolan Baker. He was predeceased by his wife Ruth Ella Baker, daughter Stephanie S. Baker, his parents and two brothers Richard Baker and Charles Baker. s
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Church, 175 Old Tannery Road, Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of James H. Baker, Sr. may be made St. Peters Parish.
