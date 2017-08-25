James C. Oakley, 53

Friday, August 25, 2017
James (Jim) C. Oakley of Westport died Aug. 22. He was 53.
He was born in Teaneck, New Jersey on Oct. 19, 1963 and grew up in the town of Demarest, New Jersey.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School and Northern Valley Regional High School Demarest (’82) where he played varsity football and soccer.
He served as a youth minister at St. Joseph’s Parish in Demarest. He attended Purdue University and graduated from Rutgers University in 1987 with a BA in economics.
He was an avid sportsman and very active in Westport coaching his sons on their baseball, basketball, and soccer teams.
He was director of finance at Scared Heart University. Prior to that, he had an extensive career in the financial services industry in senior roles at Lydian Asset Management and JP Morgan.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Golda (Villa) Oakley, and his two sons, Jack (13), and Luke (11); also by his parents, Gerard J. Oakley and Joan Peterson Oakley, his siblings, Diane Oakley, Gerard Oakley, Steven Oakley, Barbara Sauer, and Michelle Leatherbury, and 10 nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Harding Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m., at 210 Post Road East. A Mass of Celebration will follow on Monday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be made to Jack and Luke Oakley Educational Fund, John Hancock Freedom 529, c/o Anthony LaBella, Esq., Ury & Moscow, LLC, 883 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825 (203) 610-6393
Condolences for the Oakley family may be left online at http://www.hardingfuneral.com.
Comments
147 Post Road East