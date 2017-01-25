James B. Schryver, 93

James Burton Schryver of Fall River Mills, California, a former Westport resident, died Jan. 11. He was 93.

He was born in Orange, New Jersey, to Edson and Elizabeth Schryver. After graduating from Staples High School in Westport, he enrolled in the engineering program at Cornell University in 1941.

Before completing his degree, he enlisted in the Army in 1943 and ultimately became part of the U.S. involvement in World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and remained in Europe after the war as a first lieutenant., responsible for relocating German prisoners of war.

In 1946, he returned home and resumed his education at Cornell, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in mechanical engineering. In 1949 he moved to Reno, Nevada, and worked for Dean Witter as a stockbroker.

In 1950, he was recalled to the Army and served in the Korean conflict until he was honorably discharged in 1952. He then went to work for Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corp. where he became a branch manager responsible for northern California, Hawaii, and Nevada.

He served as the CEO of the Comstock Tunnel and Drainage Co. and the Sutro Tunnel Co. in Virginia City, Nevada from 1959 to 1987.

In 1973, he opened Sutro Realty in Carson City, Nevada, and remained active in the real estate business until his official retirement in 2006.

In 1990, he married his wife, Margaret, and they built a home on Eastman Lake in the Fall River Valley where they lived part time until they made it their permanent residence in the late 90s.

He loved to fish, travel the world, and be with his family and friends. He was an incredibly positive man who inspired those around him.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Estes Schryver; his sisters: Patricia Mills (Tacoma, Washington) and Sally Raines (Jackson Hole, Wyoming); children: Laurie Schryver (San Francisco) and Thomas Schryver (Melek), grandson Jimmy (Marin County); stepchildren: Jeanne Utterback (McArthur), Donna Utterback (McArthur) and Robert Utterback (Erin) (Fall River Mills); and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Veterans’ Hall in Fall River Mills.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Fort Crook Museum; PO Box 397, Fall River Mills, CA 96028.