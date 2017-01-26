‘It’s An Entire Childhood Lost’



Save the Children employee Abby Saperstein, a Westporter with twins in 12th grade and a child in eighth grade, tonight told a Staples student meeting on Syria about her 2014 trip to the largest Syrian refugee camp, located in Jordan. She focused on the activities that children within the camp were able to participate in as well as the basic nature of the refugee tent city. “The average time that someone is a refugee is 20 years,” said. “In terms of Save the Children, It’s an entire childhood that’s lost.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com

