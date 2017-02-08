Israeli Defense Forces Reps Visit Westport

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
About 100 persons tonight welcomed the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces FIDF) to Westport. A former senior Israeli intelligence officer, Avi Melamed, briefed the audience on “Reins of Fear: The Ideological Roots of Radical Islam.” Also speaking were active Israel Defense Force soldiers currently touring the area. Westport Second Selectman Avi Kaner (r) and his wife Liz (l) helped organize and sponsor the event. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 02/07/17 at 09:39 PM
