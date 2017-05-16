Invited to Sleep it Off, Suspect Takes Off in Host’s Car

A Danbury man who had been invited to sleep off his intoxication at a friend’s home on Turkey Hill South was arrested after he stormed out, taking the friend’s car, police said today.



Bradford Brown: bond set at $1,000. Westport Police photo : bond set at $1,000.

Bradford Brown, 50, was charged with operating under the influence and using a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission upon his arrest Friday, Lt. David Farrell said.

“The victim stated that Brown spent the night at her home since he had no place to stay,” Farrell said. “She stated that later during the day he was highly intoxicated and was sleeping in her bed upstairs.

“The victim woke Brown up, then he stormed downstairs and left the residence,” he added. “Brown then took the victim’s vehicle and drove off.”

Farrell said that following the victim’s call, officers stopped Brown on Morningside Drive South and could detect a strong odor of an alcohol coming from Brown’s breath.

“His eyes were red and glassy and his speech was slurred and slow,” Farrell said.

Asked to conduct the field sobriety tests, Brown declined. He was taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters where he refused to submit to the breath test, Farrell said.

Held on a $1,000 bond, Brown is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, May 22.