Interviewing for Saugatuck Plan Study



The subcommittee of the larger Saugatuck Study Committee today began its interview process today for hiring a consulting team to create a master plan for the area. Connecticut-based Milone & MacBroom (above), were the first of five selected to be interviewed of the 13 requests for proposals submitted to the committee. Two respondents were interivewed today with interviews continuing Wednesday. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

