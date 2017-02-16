Interim Long Lots Principal Greets Students

Thursday, February 16, 2017
Long Lots Elementary School Interim Principal Michael Cicchetti and Assistant Principal Molly Farrell greet students today on the school’s morning show. Cicchetti replaced Jeffrey M. Golubchick, who last week was placed on “paid administrative leave without prejudice” for letters his attorney sent to some teachers and administrators. (See WestportNow Feb. 11, 2017) Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer tweeted this photo. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) @WestportSuper/Twitter photo
Posted 02/16/17 at 10:10 AM
