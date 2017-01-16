Installing ‘Smart’ Traffic Lights

Monday, January 16, 2017
Workers today install “smart” traffic lights at the intersection of Main Street and Avery Place. They will soon replace the current traffic lights, which will remain active until the electronic installation is completed and the power supply is connected. A similar traffic light replacement will be done at the intersection of Main Street and Myrtle Avenue, one block away. The traffic lights at these two intersections are the only town-owned traffic lights. (See WestportNow, Jan. 4, 2017) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/16/17 at 12:40 PM
