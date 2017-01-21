Installing ‘As We Are!’



Artist Tom Berntsen today installs large scale portraits as part of the “As We Are!” exhibition at the Westport Arts Center opening Friday, Jan. 27. On view through March 11, “As We Are!” features a full gallery installation by Pamela Hovland reflecting the local perspective on identity, stereotype, and the power of words. It includes portraits of students, community leaders, business professionals, artists, immigrants, religious figures, cultural influencers and elected officials who have contributed personal material to express their individual views and experiences with labels and the power of words. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Xenia Gross for WestportNow.com

