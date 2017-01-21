Installing ‘As We Are!’

Friday, January 20, 2017
Artist Tom Berntsen today installs large scale portraits as part of the “As We Are!” exhibition at the Westport Arts Center opening Friday, Jan. 27. On view through March 11, “As We Are!” features a full gallery installation by Pamela Hovland reflecting the local perspective on identity, stereotype, and the power of words. It includes portraits of students, community leaders, business professionals, artists, immigrants, religious figures, cultural influencers and elected officials who have contributed personal material to express their individual views and experiences with labels and the power of words. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Xenia Gross for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/20/17 at 03:36 PM
Comments
Next entry: At P&Z, New Members Confront Old Issues
Previous entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 22 Long Lots Lane
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy