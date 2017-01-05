Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Installation Underway of ‘Smart’ Traffic Lights

Installation has begun on a $355,000 project to replace the only two town-owned traffic lights with “smart” lights. Public Works Director Steve Edwards said the project got underway with installation of new light poles at Main Street at Avery Place (above) and Main Street at Myrtle Avenue.The new traffic control signals will replace lights that are more than 40 years old, he said. They will incorporate the latest technology, including an array of sensors to intelligently route vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Completion is expected in the spring, he said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Posted 01/04/17 at 05:35 PM



