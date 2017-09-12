Innovation Fund an Educational First for Westport Schools

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
For the first time, the Westport Public Schools have established an Innovation Fund, with $50,000 available for students, faculty and staff, school officials announced today.
The money is earmarked “to energize projects that encourage new ways of thinking and doing that are not constrained and have promise of a positive impact,” the announcement said.
“Innovation and creativity are integral components of the core beliefs of the Westport Public Schools and our community at-large,” said Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer.
“Our goal is to inspire the imagination of our students, faculty, and staff to think out-of-the-box and pursue new ideas that make a difference in the lives of our students and our work. We are eager to foster this important work and learn from it.”
She added that nurturing of an ongoing culture of creativity will allow the school system “to remain on the cutting edge of educational excellence.”
“This year, for the first time, we budgeted for an innovation fund to foster new ways of thinking and to encourage new ideas,” said Michael Gordon, chairman of the Board of Education.
“We expect this to be a first catalytic step for bringing innovative initiatives to benefit our students.”
Julie Droller, director of elementary education, said the hope is to see ideas not normally considered part of the system’s educational offerings.
“We have incredible talent on our team, and there is already a buzz of enthusiasm and excitement about this opportunity,” Droller said.
Innovation Fund grants are available to students, faculty, and staff of the Westport Public Schools. For further information or to apply for a grant, click HERE.
Grant applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis awarded until the $50,000 is depleted, officials said.
