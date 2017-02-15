Information Session Set for Hospice House

The Westport Library will host an information session on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. about the Fairfield County Hospice House (FCHH) in Stamford.



The Fairfield County Hospice House is now under construction in Stamford. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

Topics will include an update on the facility, now under construction, as well as what to consider when making decisions about hospice and end-of-life transition, an announcement said.

There also will be a discussion about how the team behind the FCHH worked with Connecticut legislators to enable multiple persons to receive home hospice care in a single residence.

A change in legislation paved the way for the construction of the six-bedroom, 10,000-square foot house located in a residential neighborhood of Stamford just off the Merritt Parkway.

Presenters will include Julia Portale, executive director of FCHH, and Lynda Tucker of Westport, a registered nurse with Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County.

“The board of directors is working hand-in-hand with the communities we will serve to help build the house,” said Westporter Larry Weisman, a board member.

Janet Nevas, also a board member and Westport native, added: “The mission of the organization is to provide a home for people and their families at the end of life that offers the highest quality of care and life experience.”

Inspired by Westporters who initially hoped lower Fairfield County’s first residential hospice would be in their hometown, FCCH had its official groundbreaking in December 2015. (See WestportNow Nov. 29, 2015)

All patient rooms will be single occupancy with individual baths and private outdoor spaces overlooking beautiful landscaping, the announcement said.

The house will offer rooms for families to stay overnight, comforting rooms for family gatherings, a playroom for children, a meditation room and outdoor porches and patios. There also will be life-enhancing therapies, a soothing spa bathroom, dining, laundry and housekeeping services.

The 24-hour care will be overseen by a compassionate team of skilled health care professionals, the announcement said.

In addition, volunteers will be on hand to help, and ongoing bereavement support will be offered to families and friends.