Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Summer Night on the River tickets to benefit Project Return, Homes with Hope, June 3, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, May 20, 2017

In the Water

WestportNow.com Image
Members of the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club today launched mascot Sunny into the Saugatuck River to promote the club’s annual Great Duck Race on Saturday, June 3. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/20/17 at 06:03 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Sprucing Up Compo

Previous entry: Off to the Junior Prom