In the Pink

Thursday, October 05, 2017
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Staples Field Hockey team today hosted New Canaan for itheir Pink Game. To show their support, families made donations for each pink balloon on the field to honor someone whom fought or is currently fighting cancer. Proceeds for the event benefit Pink Aid. The Wreckers beat the Rams 4-1, adding to their 8-1 season record. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 10/05/17 at 06:45 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Malloy: Budget Standoff is Putting New CT Jobs at Risk
Previous entry: Westport’s Obsitnik Announces Run for Governor
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas