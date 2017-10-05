Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Gather 'Round the Table Luncheon & Cocktail Party to benefit Project Return
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, October 05, 2017

In the Pink

WestportNow.com Image
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Staples Field Hockey team today hosted New Canaan for itheir Pink Game. To show their support, families made donations for each pink balloon on the field to honor someone whom fought or is currently fighting cancer. Proceeds for the event benefit Pink Aid. The Wreckers beat the Rams 4-1, adding to their 8-1 season record. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 10/05/17 at 06:45 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy