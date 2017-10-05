In the Pink



In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Staples Field Hockey team today hosted New Canaan for itheir Pink Game. To show their support, families made donations for each pink balloon on the field to honor someone whom fought or is currently fighting cancer. Proceeds for the event benefit Pink Aid. The Wreckers beat the Rams 4-1, adding to their 8-1 season record. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

