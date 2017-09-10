In the Lead

Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, September 10, 2017

Westport Police motorcyclists led the contingent of police motorcyclists today as the 16th annual 9/11 CT United Ride passed through Westport. The event pays tribute to first responders and other victims who died in the 2001 9/11 attacks. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Bob Eckman for WestportNow.com

