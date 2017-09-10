In the Lead

Sunday, September 10, 2017
Westport Police motorcyclists led the contingent of police motorcyclists today as the 16th annual 9/11 CT United Ride passed through Westport. The event pays tribute to first responders and other victims who died in the 2001 9/11 attacks. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Bob Eckman for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/10/17 at 12:54 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Westporters Salute 9/11 CT United Ride
Previous entry: All Kinds of Headgear on Display
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East