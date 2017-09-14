In Support of Dreamers



About a dozen persons gathered on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center late today to protest President Trump’s repeal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). “We stand with our nation’s immigrant students, who contribute to our country and keep America what it always has been: a land of dreamers,” said Darcy Hicks of Westport, one of the organizers. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

