Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, September 14, 2017

In Support of Dreamers

WestportNow.com Image
About a dozen persons gathered on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center late today to protest President Trump’s repeal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). “We stand with our nation’s immigrant students, who contribute to our country and keep America what it always has been: a land of dreamers,” said Darcy Hicks of Westport, one of the organizers. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/14/17 at 06:02 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy