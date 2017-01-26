‘In & Out’ Screening Set for Saturday

Thursday, January 26, 2017
The Westport Cinema Initiative, dedicated to bringing a movie theater back to Westport, on Saturday presents the 1997 film “In & Out” as part of the Westport Library’s WestportREADS events this month.
The screening will take place at Westport Town Hall at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a discussion.
In the film, a high school drama teacher (Kevin Kline) questions his sexuality in the midst of preparing for his wedding, after a former student makes a comment about him at the Academy Awards.
The romantic comedy film became one of mainstream Hollywood’s few attempts at a comedic “gay movie” of its era. Directed by Frank Oz, it stars Kline, Tom Selleck, Joan Cusack, Matt Dillon, Debbie Reynolds, and Wilford Brimley.
Cusack was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.
The 2017 WestportREADS selection is “Bettyville” by George Hodgman. Published in 2015, it tackles questions about the author’s identity as a gay man, as a writer and as a son.
Posted 01/26/17 at 08:59 PM
