In-Person Voter Registration Set for Oct. 3

An in-person, voter registration session designed to add new voters to the official voter list and to complete a preliminary one is set for Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The session will take place at Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Registrars of Voters announced today.

Kevin White, Republican Registrar of Voters, and Marla Cowden, Democratic Registrar of Voters, also listed the following voting places open on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They are: Saugatuck Elementary School for Representative Town Meeting (RTM) Districts 1 and 2; Coleytown Middle School for RTM Districts 4 and 5; Long Lots School for RTM Districts 6 and 7; and Town Hall auditorium for RTM District 9, a temporary change from previous years due to construction at the Westport Library.

Registrars said voters may use Westport’s Voter Information Look-Up page on the town’s website to check their polling place and party affiliation at http://www.westportct.gov

For further information, contact the Registrars’ Office at (203) 341-1115 or visit http://www.westportct.gov