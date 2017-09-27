In-Person Voter Registration Set for Oct. 3

Tuesday, September 26, 2017
An in-person, voter registration session designed to add new voters to the official voter list and to complete a preliminary one is set for Tuesday, Oct. 3.
The session will take place at Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Registrars of Voters announced today.
Kevin White, Republican Registrar of Voters, and Marla Cowden, Democratic Registrar of Voters, also listed the following voting places open on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
They are: Saugatuck Elementary School for Representative Town Meeting (RTM) Districts 1 and 2; Coleytown Middle School for RTM Districts 4 and 5; Long Lots School for RTM Districts 6 and 7; and Town Hall auditorium for RTM District 9, a temporary change from previous years due to construction at the Westport Library.
Registrars said voters may use Westport’s Voter Information Look-Up page on the town’s website to check their polling place and party affiliation at http://www.westportct.gov
For further information, contact the Registrars’ Office at (203) 341-1115 or visit http://www.westportct.gov
Posted 09/26/17 at 02:25 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Playhouse Announces 2018 Season
Previous entry: Angela L. Finch, 49
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East