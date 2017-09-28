Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, September 28, 2017

I-95 Crash Shuts Down Several Lanes of Roadway Southbound at Exit 18

UPDATE A multi-vehicle accident late today on I-95 southbound near Exit 18 in Westport injured at least three persons and forced shutdown of several southbound lanes at Exit 18, according to reports from the scene.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) DOT photo

