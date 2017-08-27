Hunt Club Hosts Gold’s Dragoons Polo Cup Competition

Sunday, August 27, 2017
Westport’s Fairfield County Hunt Club today played host to the eighth annual competition for the Gold’s Dragoons Polo Cup, a match against New York’s Squadron A Club. Final score was Gold’s Dragoons (in red) 6, Squadron A 4 (technically 6 to 4.5 given the 1.5 handicap given to Squadron A). The match was preceded by a tailgating party with some of the guests in outfits recalling the 1930s founding of the Gold Dragoons. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Chris Greer for WestportNow.com
