Hunt Club Hosts Gold’s Dragoons Polo Cup Competition



Westport’s Fairfield County Hunt Club today played host to the eighth annual competition for the Gold’s Dragoons Polo Cup, a match against New York’s Squadron A Club. Final score was Gold’s Dragoons (in red) 6, Squadron A 4 (technically 6 to 4.5 given the 1.5 handicap given to Squadron A). The match was preceded by a tailgating party with some of the guests in outfits recalling the 1930s founding of the Gold Dragoons. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Chris Greer for WestportNow.com

