Monday, August 21, 2017

Hundreds Descend on Observatory for Eclipse Viewing

Hundreds of persons today descended on Westport Astronomical Society’s Rolnick Observatory to view the eclipse. “We never expected crowds like this,” said Mark Cooper, director of the Westport-Weston Health District, which sits just below the observatory. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

