Humane Society Steps Up Opposition to Trapping Ordinance

With the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) scheduled to hear an amendment Tuesday, Sept. 5, that would allow the trapping of coyotes, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) today ramped up its opposition, calling leg-hold traps cruel.

“Trapping is cruel, ineffective and indiscriminate,” said Annie Hornish, senior state HSUS director. “Using trap-and-kill methods is the wrong approach for managing human-wildlife conflicts. Indeed, using lethal control methods, such as trapping, can often make the problem much worse.

“The Town of Westport should reject this ill-advised proposal,” she added.

The amendment is the result of a petition from Charcoal Hill Road residents concerned about an influx of coyotes in their neighborhood. Resident Art Buckman launched the petition after a pet dog being was attacked and killed.

In March, the RTM Environment, Public Protection and Parks and Parks and Recreation committees voted not to recommend to the town’s legislative body to change the town ordinance that prohibits trapping and hunting in town.

Westport is the only municipality of the state’s 169 that does not allow hunting or trapping.

“The proposed change would allow homeowners or the town Board of Selectman to hire wildlife trappers to trap and remove coyotes from private and public property,” a HSUS news release said. “Coyotes would likely be captured using leg-hold traps.”

Hornish argued that indiscriminate trapping and killing of coyotes destabilizes coyote packs, which increases both coyote populations and problem behaviors. She also said non-target wildlife and even family pets like dogs and cats can be caught in traps set for coyotes, putting them at risk of injury.

“Leg-hold traps, the type of trap commonly used to capture coyotes, are inhumane,” said Westporter Charlene Zeiberg, an amendment opponent working with Hornish.

“These devices can break bones, and trapped animals can dislocate joints and break teeth as they struggle to free themselves,” Zeiberg added. “Animals caught in leg-hold traps can twist or chew off their limb in a desperate attempt to escape.”

Hornish said humane, effective and science-based solutions include: reducing and removing food attractants; ensuring that pets are not left unattended outside; and hazing habituated coyotes with loud noises, by spraying water, or by throwing objects towards a coyote to maintain or reestablish the animal’s fear of humans to deter them from neighborhood areas.