How Hurricanes Would Impact Westport

Tuesday, August 29, 2017
As the nation watches Texas deal with unprecedented flooding, all U.S. coastal communities, incuding Westport, have some idea how they would be affected by hurricane flooding thanks to National Hurricane Center projected hurricane surge maps. This 2012 map shows Westport’s center with projected flooding from a Category 1 hurricane in light green, Category 2 dark green, Category 3 yellow, and Category 4 brown. The full map can be seen HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed graphic
Posted 08/29/17 at 08:25 PM Permalink
