Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

How Hurricanes Would Impact Westport

WestportNow.com Image
As the nation watches Texas deal with unprecedented flooding, all U.S. coastal communities, incuding Westport, have some idea how they would be affected by hurricane flooding thanks to National Hurricane Center projected hurricane surge maps. This 2012 map shows Westport’s center with projected flooding from a Category 1 hurricane in light green, Category 2 dark green, Category 3 yellow, and Category 4 brown. The full map can be seen HERE.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed graphic

       Share

Posted 08/29/17 at 08:25 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy