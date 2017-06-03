House, Garden, Dogs on Martha Stewart Tour

Saturday, June 03, 2017
One of Martha Stewart’s dogs was a tourist attraction today as she returned to her former Turkey Hill Road South home to give a house tour and garden talk. The benefit for Westport’s Positive Directions raised more than $30,000, according to Lynn Abramson, board chair. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
