Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, June 03, 2017

House, Garden, Dogs on Martha Stewart Tour

WestportNow.com Image
One of Martha Stewart’s dogs was a tourist attraction today as she returned to her former Turkey Hill Road South home to give a house tour and garden talk. The benefit for Westport’s Positive Directions raised more than $30,000, according to Lynn Abramson, board chair. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 06/03/17 at 01:40 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy