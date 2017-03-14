Horrors: Stop & Shop Wiped Clean of Marshmallows

Monday, March 13, 2017
There was a run on the usual at Westport food stores today in advance of the storm. At Stop & Shop, fresh eggs were gone late today and fresh fruit and vegetables were depleted. One shopper had to stoop down to see what had been on an unfamiliar empty shelf — marshmallows. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com
