Honoring Our Heritage: 54 Wright St.

Tuesday, September 05, 2017
The owners of 54 Wright St., in the Kings Highway North Historic District, are the newest recipients of a Westport Historical Society (WHS) historical plaque. Bob Weingarten, WHS plaque historian, presented the plaque to Tricia Wentworth, co-owner of the property with her husband Mark Fagan. According to Weingarten, the barn, known as the Bradley Barn was built in c.1842 behind the Jesse Bradley house built in c.1840. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/05/17 at 08:43 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Whiteley Named New Tax Collector
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East