Honoring Our Heritage: 54 Wright St.



The owners of 54 Wright St., in the Kings Highway North Historic District, are the newest recipients of a Westport Historical Society (WHS) historical plaque. Bob Weingarten, WHS plaque historian, presented the plaque to Tricia Wentworth, co-owner of the property with her husband Mark Fagan. According to Weingarten, the barn, known as the Bradley Barn was built in c.1842 behind the Jesse Bradley house built in c.1840. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

