Saturday, August 12, 2017

Honoring Our Heritage: Barn at 383 Greens Farms Road

The owners of 383 Greens Farms Road are the newest recipients of a Westport Historical Society (WHS) historical plaque. Bob Weingarten, WHS plaque historian, presented the plaque to Lawrence Zlatkin and Maureen Whiteman. According to Weingarten, the barn, known as the Buckley Barn, initially was built in c. 1820 by Francis Buckley after purchasing 13 acres of land to build the main house in c. 1818.  Weingarten’s research found the barn was restored on the original foundation after it burned down c. 1870. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

