Monday, October 02, 2017

Honoring Our Heritage: 58 North Ave.

WestportNow.com Image
The owners of the house at 58 North Ave. are the newest recipients of a Westport Historical Society (WHS) historical plaque. Bob Weingarten, WHS plaque historian, presented the plaque to Jodi Hardin, co-owner with her husband Russell. According to Weingarten, the house known as the Alfred Mills House was built c. 1890. The Hardins purchased the property in 1988 after moving here from Evanston, Illinois. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

