Monday, May 22, 2017

Honoring Our Heritage: 16 Morningside Drive South

The owner of 16 Morningside Drive South is the newest recipient of a Westport Historical Society (WHS) historical plaque. Bob Weingarten, WHS plaque historian, presented the plaque to longtime Westporter Anne Beers, who has lived in the house since 1976, two years after she relocated to Westport from Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to Weingarten, the house, known as the Charles Banetz House c. 1901, was built by Banetz who, according to records, emigrated to Westport from Hungary in 1893. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

