Honoring Our Heritage: 16 Morningside Drive South

Monday, May 22, 2017
The owner of 16 Morningside Drive South is the newest recipient of a Westport Historical Society (WHS) historical plaque. Bob Weingarten, WHS plaque historian, presented the plaque to longtime Westporter Anne Beers, who has lived in the house since 1976, two years after she relocated to Westport from Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to Weingarten, the house, known as the Charles Banetz House c. 1901, was built by Banetz who, according to records, emigrated to Westport from Hungary in 1893. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/22/17 at 08:05 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Previous entry: Westport Company to Build Southport Senior Living Facility
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East