Saturday, September 23, 2017

Honorees at United Methodist Church Celebration

WestportNow.com Image
At the United Methodist Church celebration tonight of 50 years on Weston Road were honorees who were members when the church when it was built. Pictured are Mollie Hodgeman, Aki Ikeda, Joanne Marshall, Gay and Liz Land, Harry and Pat Audley, Pat and Haynes Farmer. Not pictured: George and Eleanor Weigle, Bunny Pitcher, and Don Hazard. In all, they represent 562 total years of membership at the church. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

