Honored With Rotary Community Service Awards

Tuesday, May 16, 2017
The Westport Rotary Club today honored three Westporters for their service to the community with its Community Service Awards and Honorary Paul Harris Fellowships. They are (l-r) Sam Gault, president, Gault Family Companies, Gordon Joseloff, former first selectman and founding publisher-editor of WestportNow.com, and David Waldman, president of David Adam Realty, who has developed numerous buildings in Westport, including the new Bedford Square development. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/16/17 at 02:54 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Public Safety Professionals Honored
Previous entry: Palmer Raises New Threat of Bus Drivers Strike
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East