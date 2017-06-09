Honored for 38 Years Service



More than 100 friends, family and co-workers today attended a retirement party to honor outgoing Westport Fire Marshal Ed Zygmant who retired June 1 after 38 1/2 years. He is pictured holding a gift at the Ukrainian Club in Southport with his wife J.B. Nate Gibbons has been appointed as the new fire marshal. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

