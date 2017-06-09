Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Honored for 38 Years Service

More than 100 friends, family and co-workers today attended a retirement party to honor outgoing Westport Fire Marshal Ed Zygmant who retired June 1 after 38 1/2 years. He is pictured holding a gift at the Ukrainian Club in Southport with his wife J.B. Nate Gibbons has been appointed as the new fire marshal. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

Posted 06/08/17 at 06:12 PM



