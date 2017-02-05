Honored at Senior Center

Sunday, February 05, 2017
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe (r) honored Westporter Dana Johnson today at the Westport Center for Senior Activities Super Bow tailagate party as Johnson was chosen the first recipient of the Service to the Senior Center Award. It honored an individual who makes an outstanding contribution through volunteer service, demonstrating commitment, attitude and dedication to the Center. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
